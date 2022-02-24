Leaders to discuss land-use change for private Tampa Heights property

TAMPA HEIGHTS, Fla. — Thursday night, Tampa City leaders will discuss a property in Tampa Heights that neighbors believe contain African American graves.

Council members are considering a land-use change for a plot of land next to Woodlawn cemetery.

Neighbors are fighting the change, displaying signs that read "Stop the build!"

Previously, a developer wants to build townhomes on the property, which is currently listed as a cemetery. It was sold to private owners in the 70s.

The property owner told us they did two tests and did not find caskets there.

But an archaeologist from USF told us the test methods were not consistent with identifying human burials and, "It is entirely possible that graves exist in the area."

Neighbors want more research done to find possible graves.

Tonight's meeting on that land-use change starts at 5 p.m.