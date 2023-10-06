Project plans to revamp Tampa Heights are awaiting approval

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More housing, retail, a hotel, and a brand-new YMCA. That's all part of the vision for Tampa Heights, as the YMCA teams up with Ellison development to work on this 600 million-dollar project.

The project is still waiting for approval, but it will bring 1.3 million square feet of new infrastructure to Tampa Heights.

“It's about the YMCA evolving, and it's also about reinvigorating an underused piece of land we have here in Tampa Heights," said Matt Mitchell, president and CEO of the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA.

Mitchell explained the YMCA has had a presence in Tampa for more than 130 years. He said the nonprofit plays a big role in community needs and strives to evolve with the city around it.

The new YMCA will be 110,000 square feet with a rooftop pool, pickleball courts and more childcare options. Mitchell said this will better fit the community's needs.

ABC Action News also spoke to John Marian after his morning swim at the YMCA, which has been part of his morning routine for 15 years now. He told us that he is ready for an upgrade.

“The pool's been around for a little while, and it’s great to see that they’re considering an upgrade," Marian said. "If you look around in this community, there’s been a lot of revitalization going on, especially with the new building down the street."

The current standing YMCA will be knocked down and replaced with more housing.

The YMCA owns all of this land, so they will enter into a ground lease with Ellison Development. Mitchell said the money from that lease will go back into funding the YMCA’s mission.

“Nobody is ever turned away from YMCA programs or resources or membership or access because they can't afford our programs,” he said.

The project plans are still waiting for approval. They go in front of the city in December.

Mitchell said if it is approved, they hope to start construction in Fall of 2024, and the entire project will take around five years to complete.