Cafe Hey: a Tampa Heights staple

TAMPA HEIGHTS, Fla. — One of the staples of Tampa Heights is right on Franklin Street in the historic district.

Cafe Hey is a community favorite and has been here for the past 16 years.

"It's been an interesting place since 2007. It was a very, very different neighborhood," owner Cheong Choi said. "When we started out, it was a bit more rough. There was no Armature Works. There was no Hall on Franklin. There was none of this development. You see here now, it was us."

The small but unique cafe is known for its sandwiches, coffee and vegan delights. The locally owned spot strives to be a place for everyone.

"It's interesting because we were really trying to make ourselves very affordable, someplace that was an art center or someplace for all the people who didn't fit anywhere else to go to," Choi said. "And now the demographic is changing. We've been trying to make sure that we can accommodate that as well, in addition to the people who've really made this place their home."

Like many businesses in Tampa Heights, they also feature artwork from artists across Tampa Bay, plus many events.

If you're looking for their best sandwiches, here's what Choi suggests:

"If they are heavily carnivores, I will suggest the Cuban sandwich just because it's something that's familiar. But I'd like to think we do a pretty good job of it," Choi said.

And if you're vegan?

"We have a number of things. Probably the consistently the most common thing has been the VLT, so the BLT but with vegetarian bacon. We also do a vegan breakfast sandwich," Choi said.