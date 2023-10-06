Tampa Heights artist highlights area's murals

TAMPA HEIGHTS, Fla. — Take a walk through Tampa Heights, and you'll notice the murals throughout the community.

Murals are everywhere, adding a diverse look and uniqueness to the area.

Tony Krol of CLRTY Agency is an artist here in the community, working on and curating murals.

"We're trying to do things to keep it that way and keep it diverse," Krol said. "We really pay attention to historical structures, and all that sort of plays into the art because they're all like cultural assets. What makes a neighborhood cool are basically cultural assets. It's what we identify with."

Krol also just launched a mural bike tour in Tampa Heights.

"I just launched a program called Alley to Gallery, which basically revitalizes alleyways and turns them into micro art parks, so that project is kind of underway as well," Krol said. "Starting with Tampa Heights, the first project is kind of over by Shuffle."

Krol also envisions, in the long term, an artist studio.

"I'm working on a practice space for musicians and artists. I want to keep that in Tampa Heights. But it's also like a project that is for different areas of the city as well. Because there's a huge studio shortage here," Krol said.