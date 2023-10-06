Women learn basic boating skills thanks to new initiative in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Across the Tampa Bay area, we're surrounded by many waterways that are perfect for boat days. But what if you don’t have a boat?

Now you don’t have to worry about not owning a boat to take one out anytime you want. Freedom Boat Club is offering a new initiative that encourages more women to learn basic boating skills.

“I had my own fear of driving the boat. I didn’t know what to expect, so Freedom Boat Club gave me confidence, taught me everything I know,” said Stefanie Saleem, who is taking part in the initiative.

During her trip on the Hillsborough River, Saleem takes the wheel midway through and is in complete control. It's all thanks to her training from Freedom Boat Club, which includes a boating safety course, time in the classroom and time on a boat with a licensed captain.

“When the captain is confident, they are ready. They are allowed to take a boat out in an area like this. It’s calm, fairly straightforward,” said Captain Katie Falcon, who is working with Saleem.

Falcon told ABC Action News that she grew up on the water, destined to make a career out of this. And now she is paving the way for more women to take the same path.

“What I’ve found in my social circles is that isn’t the case for most of my female friends, so I became very passionate about teaching women to boat. That’s where I started with Freedom Boat Club as a training captain,” explained Falcon.

However, Saleem speaks of a much different childhood experience.

“I think, to be honest with you, as a Black woman, I was never exposed to it. When I talk to my white girlfriends, they’re like, 'I grew up on a boat,' but it was foreign to me,” said Saleem.

Freedom Boat Club has 33 locations in the Tampa Bay area, and about 35% of its members are female. It's a number both women want to see climb even higher.

"I think women, we can do anything. We can do anything we put our minds to. Get out on the water. It’s good for your peace of mind, good for your heart, it’s God’s creation; nobody can change this,” said Saleem.

You can learn more about Freedom Boat Club and their memberships here.