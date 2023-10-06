King State finds success in Tampa Heights; plans to open 2nd location soon

TAMPA HEIGHTS, Fla. — An old gas station in Tampa Heights is breathing new life as a popular restaurant.

Nate Young, one of the owners of King State, was born and raised in Tampa and wanted to be a part of a neighborhood that he could support and vice-versa.

"Honestly, it was just about doing something cool in our city," Young said. "My brother-in-law, who's the co-owner, we're both from here. So that was really the main purpose of this. We traveled a lot. We're both in bands. So our whole careers prior were touring all over. We would just go to cool cities and be like, 'There's nothing like this in Tampa.'"

Young said they're known for their coffee and beer—they started their own brand after opening this location.

Plans for expansion are also underway right now. King State is in the process of opening a second location across the bridge in St. Pete.

They say they hope it opens soon.