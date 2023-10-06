Elevation Coffee brings locally roasted coffee to Tampa Heights

TAMPA HEIGHTS, Fla. — Locally roasted coffee can be found right in the Tampa Heights Historic District on Franklin Street.

It's Elevation Coffee's second location, all of which are locally owned and operated.

The coffee is sourced from all over the world but roasted right here in Tampa Bay.

"We try to focus a lot on the community aspect of just getting to know our customers and forging relationships with them, getting to know everybody," barista Caleb Wright said. "We focus a lot on our coffee, too. Just trying to find the fullest expression of what the farmer was looking for in serving the coffee to our customers. And it's really beautiful."

Elevation is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.