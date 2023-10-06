Watch Now
CommunityAround Town

Actions

Elevation Coffee brings locally roasted coffee to Tampa Heights

Locally roasted coffee can be found right in the Tampa Heights Historic District on Franklin Street. It's Elevation Coffee's second location, all of which are locally owned and operated. The coffee is sourced from all over the world but roasted right here in Tampa Bay.
elevation coffee 2.png
Posted at 5:25 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 06:11:47-04

TAMPA HEIGHTS, Fla. — Locally roasted coffee can be found right in the Tampa Heights Historic District on Franklin Street.

It's Elevation Coffee's second location, all of which are locally owned and operated.

The coffee is sourced from all over the world but roasted right here in Tampa Bay.

"We try to focus a lot on the community aspect of just getting to know our customers and forging relationships with them, getting to know everybody," barista Caleb Wright said. "We focus a lot on our coffee, too. Just trying to find the fullest expression of what the farmer was looking for in serving the coffee to our customers. And it's really beautiful."

Elevation is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.