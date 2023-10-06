Tampa Heights nonprofit dedicated to helping moms

TAMPA HEIGHTS, Fla. — A nonprofit in Tampa Heights is dedicated to building a community and helping women through motherhood.

Community Roots Collective specializes in parental mental health and early childhood development.

"So here at the Roots, we embody that we want to make sure that when you come here, you're feeling warm and welcome, but that you're also finding your people, and that you're finding the people that you can build friendships with," explained program director Amanda Ruiz.

The nonprofit is run by volunteers like Kelsey White. White came into Community Roots just four days postpartum and is now a volunteer lactation consultant.

"Being here at the Roots feels like a place where there are so many people who parent in the same ways as me and are very inviting and inclusive," White said. "Honestly, I think all of us need more of that in parenthood because it's really hard."

Community Roots Collective is hosting a pregnancy and infant loss awareness walk on Oct. 16th from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the University of Tampa campus.

