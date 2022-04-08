It's a Good Morning to be in Lithia

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Lithia.

Lithia residents grow more frustrated over continued sidewalk issues, have safety concerns

Some people living in Lithia are frustrated over broken sidewalks in their neighborhoods. Many have safety concerns as they wait for crews to fix them.

“There are still a lot of concerns,” said Lithia resident Jacqueline Cooper.

ABC Action News first spoke with Cooper back in 2020.

“It was February 14, Valentine’s Day, a normal day. I got up and went for my walk like I always do,” she said.

She has firsthand experience with cracked and lifted sidewalks in her Lithia neighborhood.

“I was walking along and just a very small sidewalk issue was there and I didn’t see it at all and I tripped and the momentum like carried me and I kept going forward and finally I just face planted,” said Cooper.

Hillsborough County adds turf to Fishhawk Sports Complex

Hillsborough County is adding turf to one of their football fields and a baseball field.

Officials said turf actually drains better than regular sod, so the expense is worth it for fewer canceled games and it actually lasts longer.

Lithia nonprofit helps instill confidence, grow self-esteem in area students

A Lithia nonprofit aims to give a safe, comfortable environment for kids to be themselves.

Girls with Confidence started in 2011 as a place where other girls can mentor, make friends and feel more confident in themselves.

Nancy Lemon, Founder and CEO of Girls and Boys with Confidence said, "So I love what we're doing., because it gives kids a really safe and comfortable environment to come, be themselves talk about what they're experiencing, whether it's challenges with friendships, maybe some things at home, and they also get to hear from their peers what they're experiencing as well. So then they don't feel they're alone in that."

Lithia man helps highlight Tampa Bay entrepreneurs

There's a large military presence in the Lithia area, especially in Fishhawk, and we found one man who is hoping to help veterans transition to entrepreneurship.

Daryl Haitch spent years in the Navy and years finding his role as an entrepreneur.

Today, one of the many things he does is publish a magazine called Tampa Pioneer. It highlights entrepreneurs across Tampa Bay, and their successes and failures.

Campo Family YMCA celebrates 20 years serving south Hillsborough County community

Not far from Lithia is the Campo Family YMCA which has been serving this area for 20 years.

They offer everything from a traditional gym to workout classes, swim lessons and child care.

Lithia's most loved BBQ: Ronnie Ron's

When we asked people on social media where to visit in Lithia, hands down the most unanimous answer was to visit Ronnie.

So, we headed to Lithia Pinecrest Road to see why everyone loved Ronnie Thomas.

Thomas started Ronnie Ron's BBQ roadside BBQ during the pandemic. He decided to go out on a limb and follow his passion — cooking.

'Walk in Talk Show' hopes to help restaurants rebound from pandemic

One man (and his team) in Lithia are hoping to help some restaurants rebound from the Pandemic.

Carl Fiadini worked in the food and hospitality industry for years.

But less than a year ago, he decided he wanted to do something to help local restaurants. He started his own show highlighting restaurants all across Florida.

Rock Steady Fishhawk helps those with Parkinson's disease

The mission of a local business in Lithia — spread hope to those fighting Parkinson's disease.

Kathleen Glazewski started Rock Steady Boxing Fishhawk after feeling unfulfilled in a teaching job.

Now, she helps those going through one of the biggest battles of their lives.

Lithia nonprofit supports others in community going through tragedy

Helping others through tragedy is the mission of a local nonprofit in Lithia.

Operation Lotus was started by Melanie Brockmeier-Jordy after the loss of her husband in 2012.

Now, in honor of her late husband, she helps others in this community.

Whether it's a house fire, the loss of a loved one, or fallen on a hard time, Operation Lotus is here to help and listen.

The Chromebook Project refurbishes computers for kids

One man is trying to help get kids computers through The Chromebook Project.

Jason Torres' efforts started about six months ago when he asked people to donate used laptops. He cleans them up and adds the Chrome OS to them.

Many of those laptops are now going to Hillsborough County's Turkey Creek Middle School.

Newsome High School graduate invents DripLock to help prevent spills

A Newsome High School graduate and Lithia native is making her dream come true as an inventor.

Kelly Shea invented the DripLock, a device that helps prevent spills and leaks in your pump bottles.

It all started during the pandemic after a short trip that left her face wash everywhere.

Fishhawk dance studio raising money to go to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

A local dance studio in Fishhawk is gearing up for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Julesstarz Academy specializes in ballet, tape, jazz, acrobatics, hip hop and so much more.

Julie Kenny started the Academy 16 years ago, and for the first time ever, her studio will make an appearance in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.



Veterans start DAV chapter in Lithia

There is a very large community in Lithia of military members and veterans.

But, it wasn't until just a few weeks ago that they started a Disabled American Veterans Charity or DAV Chapter.

They're now the first National Veterans Organization in Lithia.

Art Monkey is Fishhawk's hub for arts and crafts

In the heart of Fishhawk's Park Square sits Art Monkey.

It's a DIY lovers' paradise. Kids of all ages can decorate pottery, make their own candles and create wood signs.

Brag Book: Newsome High School Odyssey of the Mind team heads to World Championship

As we highlight the Lithia and Fishhawk communities, we were tipped off about a talented team of students at Newsome High School.

They're the Fab five! Kaylee, Bradley, Blake, Kayla and Findlay.

The team is headed to Iowa soon to compete in the world finals for the Odyssey of the Mind competition.

Lithia charity feeds families while giving students meaningful community service

Seeds of Hope, a Lithia charity has a dual mission: to provide food assistance to people in need while also giving students meaningful community service hours.

Since starting in 2009, Seeds of Hope has grown to offer three ways of distributing food. There’s a mobile pantry, a Backpack of Hope program coordinated with local schools, and a weekly food distribution at their food bank.