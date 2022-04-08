Lithia's most loved BBQ: Ronnie Ron's

When we asked people on social media where to visit in Lithia, hands down the most unanimous answer was to visit Ronnie.

So, we headed to Lithia Pinecrest Road to see why everyone loved Ronnie Thomas.

Thomas started Ronnie Ron's roadside BBQ during the pandemic. He decided to go out on a limb and follow his passion — cooking.

He said he opened at 12:30, by 12:25 when our crew arrived there was already a line waiting for his delicious BBQ.

Thomas said, "I just love it. Love the community, the community, whole Tampa area,. You know, it means a lot. It means a lot to me. Even if I'm not able to get everybody's comments. Thank you. It really means a lot in my heart. You know, it definitely does, I think about it every day. You know, when we wake up. I love doing this. You know, you never think you'll wake up in love, you know, going to work so hard to wake up 4:30 every morning, and I'll get on the grill is probably the best thing I can do."

His smile is infectious but it's his BBQ that keeps people standing in this line day after day.

His truck and grill are in front of Kenny's Liquors on Lithia Pinecrest Road. Stand on that corner for 20 minutes and not one minute goes by that someone driving by isn't honking the horn or yelling hi to Thomas.

He smiles, waves and says thank you. He loves his customers and his customers love him, too.

You can find Ronnie Ron's on the corner every Wednesday-Sunday. He opens around 12:30 p.m. and you'll want to get their early. Once he runs out, he's out for the day.

He hopes to expand in the future, too, with possibly a food truck.