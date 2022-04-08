Newsome High School graduate invents DripLock to help prevent spills

A Newsome High School graduate and Lithia native is making her dream come true as an inventor.

Kelly Shea invented the DripLock, a device that helps prevent spills and leaks in your pump bottles.

It all started during the pandemic after a short trip that left her face wash everywhere.

Shea now attends the University of Central Florida where she was able to learn about 3D printing and starting your own business.

"I was able to make the DripLock, which is a device, it just goes around the top of a pump bottle, and it prevents your pump from spilling in your travel bag," explained Shea. "In addition to that, you can stack it halfway or three-quarters of the way. So you can get the perfect amount of content in each pump. So you don't waste any content."

Shea's Kickstarter campaign is fully funded and she hopes to have the product in stock this summer.

Shea is also an Elementary Education Major at UCF. She said she still wants to teach but wants to incorporate things, like 3D printing, into her curriculum.

Check out her product by clicking here.