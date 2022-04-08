Watch
Fishhawk dance studio raising money to go to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Posted at 5:02 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 05:02:52-04

A local dance studio in Fishhawk is gearing up for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Julesstarz Academy specializes in ballet, tape, jazz, acrobatics, hip hop and so much more.

Julie Kenny started the Academy 16 years ago, and for the first time ever, her studio will make an appearance in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Kenny said, "So excited, their jaws dropped. And they were very quiet because they want to hear everything that was going on. But once I was finished, they were screaming, it was a very, very happy moment. "

Twenty dancers from Julezstars Academy will travel to New York for the parade. But, it's costly at $2,500 per dancer.

They have begun fundraising efforts to support the dancers. You can help by clicking here.

