Hillsborough County adds turf to Fishhawk Sports Complex

Posted at 4:59 AM, Apr 08, 2022
Construction is underway at the Fishhawk Sports Complex to make it better for the community.

Hillsborough County is adding turf to one of their football fields and a baseball field.

Officials said turf actually drains better than regular sod, so the expense is worth it for fewer canceled games and it actually lasts longer.

Jason MacKenzie, Hillsborough County Park planner and development manager said, "Long term, you're guaranteed 10 years on this field here, it's gonna be 10 years' worth of work on this field. We're not going to replace it, it's gonna be out here and the wear and tear. And there are hundreds of kids who just want to do sports out here. So those kids will get to play on here. They'll grow up through it, and it's gonna be a really great experience for them."

The Fishhawk Sports Complex is the largest hub on the south side of Hillsborough County.

Kids and adults can play soccer, lacrosse, football, cheerleading, baseball and softball here.

Crews are adding turf to 10 locations across Hillsborough County. They hope the construction is complete at the Fishhawk Sports Complex in the next few months.

