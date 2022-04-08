'Walk in Talk Show' hopes to help restaurants rebound from pandemic

One man (and his team) in Lithia are hoping to help some restaurants rebound from the Pandemic.

Carl Fiadini worked in the food and hospitality industry for years.

But less than a year ago, he decided he wanted to do something to help local restaurants. He started his own show highlighting restaurants all across Florida.

But, his show is a little different. He goes behind the scenes and tells the story with local chefs. The stuff you probably don't hear about every single day.

Carl Fiadini said, "I think every chef, every local chef, and that's not just chefs, but everybody in that restaurant, I think everyone deserves a little you know, exposure. So, we do get all over. We're, you know, we're up in St. Augustine, we go down to Miami, Orlando, obviously Central Florida. We're Central Florida centric because we're here."

Locally, he's highlighted Three Bulls Tavern in Valrico.

You can watch his videos by clicking here.