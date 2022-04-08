Campo Family YMCA celebrates 20 years serving south Hillsborough County community

Not far from Lithia is the Campo Family YMCA which has been serving this area for 20 years.

They offer everything from a traditional gym to workout classes, swim lessons and child care.

While they did see some setbacks during the pandemic, the gym is now busy all the time as people are getting back to their routines.

Ryan Pratt, Associate Executive Director at the Campo Family YMCA said, "What we do what most people don't know, obviously, we are a nonprofit, we work extremely hard year round, to raise funds so that we never turn anyone away, whether it's a child for swim lessons, or summer camp, or whether it's a senior who may not be able to afford our services. So we work extremely hard to fundraise so we can give back. We gave back nearly a quarter of a million dollars last year, so that a child could come and have swim lessons so they could experience summer camp."

Right now, the Campo Family YMCA is close to opening their brand new splash pad.

Right now, the Campo Family YMCA is close to opening their brand new splash pad.

They are also doing summer camp sign-ups and are close to being full.


