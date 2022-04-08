Brag Book: Newsome High School Odyssey of the Mind team heads to World Championship

As we highlight the Lithia and Fishhawk communities, we were tipped off about a talented team of students at Newsome High School.

They're the Fab five! Kaylee, Bradley, Blake, Kayla and Findlay.

The team is headed to Iowa soon to compete in the world finals for the Odyssey of the Mind competition.

"Odyssey of the Mind is an international Creative Problem-Solving competition, where teams from all over the world are given an opportunity to demonstrate their engineering skills, their communication skills throughout building different parts of props and vehicles and robots, and then incorporating them into a play," Blake Bole said.

The team won the State Competition earlier this year and they've qualified for World Finals six years straight.

They've also been competing together since fifth grade. They think this is the year they'll finally win it all.

Bradley Carlson said, "We've worked pretty hard on this one, we used the clue theme, which we've done before, so we're already kind of into our roles. And we were really well-made vehicles have good props and sets."

Jim Hanks is a teacher at Newsome High School. He's also a regional board member for Odyssey competitions.

"It's science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, math, and we look for everything combined together, it gets rid of referring to it as a play. Now they come out, they have a performance, and there has to be an engineering element to the performance. And it's not just engineering or the performance aspect. It's how they work together," explained Hanks.

Erin Harmen and Kellie Bole are their coaches. The moms brought the team together seven years ago.

"We have become like a little family. And so as we've grown together, the kids have grown, we've learned," they say. "This is not up our alley. I am not a STEM person at all. Now we don't understand what they're saying most of the time."

This is the team's last year competing together. Next year, they'll be seniors and want to focus on other things. But making one final run for the World Championship May 25- 28.