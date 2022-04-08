Veterans start DAV chapter in Lithia

There is a very large community in Lithia of military members and veterans.

But, it wasn't until just a few weeks ago that they started a Disabled American Veterans Charity or DAV Chapter.

They're now the first National Veterans Organization in Lithia.

James Wright III, who started Lithia DAV Chapter, said, "It's just making people aware that not all disabilities are seen. There's some that are unseen. And those are the ones that the veterans really don't like talking about. And it's just giving that place to go where they can talk about it, or they can work on their service connection, or they can just hang out and have a beer if they want to after the meeting. It's just, its brotherhood. It's the world's greatest fraternity as I put it."

If you're interested in joining or would like to help, click here.