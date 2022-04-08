The Chromebook Project refurbishes computers for kids

One man is trying to help get kids computers through The Chromebook Project.

Jason Torres' efforts started about six months ago when he asked people to donate used laptops. He cleans them up and adds the Chrome OS to them.

Many of those laptops are now going to Hillsborough County's Turkey Creek Middle School.

Torres said, "It's a good feeling. You know, I mean, I've definitely been in moments in my life where I needed help. And people have been there for me, you know, and it's just something I want to be able to do for somebody else is just passing it forward."

Torres is working to make The Chromebook Project a 501c3. So far, he's been able to donate about 20 computers.

