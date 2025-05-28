Watch Now
Director of NOAA discusses what they have learned about storm surge and how they are preparing for the future

In 2024, all storm surge fatalities from Hurricane Helene were in the Tampa Bay area; that’s why it’s essential to learn from the past and prepare for the future.
NOAA discussed what they have learned about storm surge impacts on Florida
Storm surge impact on Tampa
Storm surge is the rise of water higher than tides, usually caused by hurricanes, and can cause catastrophic flooding.

In 2024, all storm surge fatalities from Hurricane Helene were in the Tampa Bay area; that’s why it’s essential to learn from the past and prepare for the future.

I sat down with the director of the National Hurricane Center, Michael Brennan, to talk about storm surge and what we learned from last year's storms.

As sea levels continue to warm and rise, higher storm surges could be the new norm if impacted rapidly. Additionally, as we continue to recover and rebuild from last year's storms, it's important to understand and respect the power of water.

