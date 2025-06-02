Hurricane supplies you should have to be prepared for Hurricane season

It is that time of year again. We are making our lists, checking it twice, going shopping, and counting the days.

Not counting the days until you can open gifts, but until the season is over.

Yes, I’m talking about shopping for bottled water—1 gallon per person, per day—batteries and flashlights, a cordless phone charger, first aid supplies, a deck of cards, or a new board game. You want to shop for things that will help you stay safe and sane if we lose power for up to a week.

Don’t forget the fun stuff like toilet paper and paper towels. Buy in bulk where you can to save money on things you know you will use. Have extra charcoal or propane for your grill on hand to cook what may be threatening to spoil in your fridge and freezer if we lose power.

Shelf-stable foods like cereal, peanut butter, snacks, and canned food are great to have stocked in the pantry. Don’t forget the manual can opener for the canned goods!

If you or your housemates are grouchy without coffee, do everyone a favor and get yourself an inexpensive French press. To make coffee without power, boil water on the grill. Mix the hot water with coffee grounds in the French press. Then let it sit for about 3-4 minutes. Press the plunger to filter the coffee grounds and pour the coffee into your cup. Have a stash of non-perishable stir-ins to add flavor to your morning brew.

In my opinion, powdered milk is the unsung hero of the pantry in these situations. Not only is it great for coffee and cereal, but it is also a game-changer for instant oatmeal. Add your favorite dried fruit, nuts, and spices for a surprisingly great breakfast, especially when options are limited.

Once we are all stocked up and prepared, we can hope that our gift this year is a quiet hurricane season. Then on December 1, you can break out that extra can of propane and use up some of your supplies to make a tasty batch of sweet and salty Chex mix.

Suggested Supplies:



Water: Store at least one gallon per person, per day for 5-7 days, including for drinking and sanitation.

Food: Have a supply of non-perishable food, enough for 5-7 days.

Communication: Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert), cell phone with charger and backup battery.

Lighting: Flashlight and extra batteries, handheld lantern.

First Aid: A well-stocked first aid kit with essential medications and supplies.

Sanitation: Moist towelettes, garbage bags, plastic ties, hand sanitizer.

Safety: Whistle, dust mask, plastic sheeting, duct tape, and scissors for sheltering in place.

Tools: Manual can opener, wrench or pliers, local maps.

Hygiene: Toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste.

Medical: Prescription medications, thermometer, pain relievers, antiseptic.

Portable, gas-powered generator with extra gas stocked

Pet Supplies: Food, water, leash, collar, carrier, ID.

Personal Documents: Copies of important documents like insurance policies, medical records, etc.

Cash: Have extra cash on hand– ATMs may be out of service.

Entertainment: Books, games, or other activities.

Safety Gear: Fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detector.

Work Gloves and Glasses: For cleanup after the storm.

Reflective Vest: For visibility during cleanup.

Insect Repellent: For protection from insects after the storm.

Tow Straps and/or Rope: For potential cleanup and repairs.

Tips for Hurricane Preparedness:



Prepare your hurricane supplies and plan well in advance of hurricane season.

Consider the specific needs of your family members, including children, pets, and those with medical needs.

Monitor weather forecasts and emergency alerts.

Review your insurance policy: Make sure your insurance covers hurricane damage.

Secure your home by anchoring outdoor objects, trimming trees, and protecting windows.

Know your zone, and if you are in a coastal area or a flood zone, follow evacuation orders.

Consider a "grab-and-go" bag: Pack a bag with essential supplies that you can easily pick up and take with you if you need to evacuate.

Check your emergency kit to ensure supplies are in good condition.

Discuss your hurricane preparedness plan with your family and practice it regularly.



