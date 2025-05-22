Catastrophic aftermath of Tropical Storm Debbie still felt in Sarasota's Laurel Meadows neighborhood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFTS) — Driving through Laurel Meadows today is a stark contrast to the neighborhood immediately following Tropical Storm Debbie. The neighborhood was left underwater for days, and Allison Covallero is still rebuilding.

"We're still trying to put the puzzle back together, and it's been a long, tiring road," she said.

When we last visited her in January, her kitchen was filled with boxes, and her home was stripped of all but construction materials. Initially optimistic, Covallero believed they would be back in their home by Christmas. Her husband, however, suggested it would take until June—a prediction that tragically proved accurate.

WFTS

Although Covallero's property is located in Flood Zone X, Sarasota County's Public Works Administrator Spencer Anderson explains that flood zones can be misleading.

"The flood zones are based on a threshold of 10 inches of rain in 24 hours. When a storm like Debbie dumps significantly more rain—almost 100% more than what is accounted for in flood maps—it leads to unanticipated flooding," he said.

The flooding came as a shock to the neighborhoods, which previously attributed earlier water issues to nearby new developments.

Anderson clarifies, "The way our regulations work is designed to respond to certain thresholds. Debbie's rainfall, combined with the breaching of the berm separating Cowpens Flood and Philippi Creek, significantly contributed to the flooding experienced in Laurel Meadows."

Sarasota County

Anderson says the county has proactively addressed vulnerabilities ahead of this hurricane season. Repairs have been made to the breached berm, and permanent renovations are underway to restore safety measures along Philippi Creek.

"This week, we're conducting more lasting repairs by backfilling and grading to restore the natural dimensions and adding a reinforced layer to prevent future breaches," Anderson explained.

WFTS

Residents have observed the ongoing recovery efforts firsthand.

"Everywhere you go, you are seeing these big machines and crews working hard to restore the area," noted Covallero.

Looking ahead, Covallero has a vital message for those preparing for future hurricane seasons: "First and foremost, get flood insurance. It’s not worth skimping on. Mine was under $800 a year—peace of mind for something that could turn catastrophic."