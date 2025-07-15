PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Treasure Island is discussing the future of a well-known golf course that has been in operation for decades.

Last year’s storms damaged the Treasure Bay course, and now city commissioners are considering other ideas for the property.

WATCH: Future of Treasure Bay Golf Course unknown

"When you're a beach community, you have two things you have increasing your tourism and getting amenities for anybody that comes here to visit and then providing amenities for your residents and I think those two things are very difficult," said Anita Fanelli, a resident who lives near Treasure Bay.

When it comes to the Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis Center, there's no clear future.

"We're still looking at different options for that and we have heard a lot of people that love the idea of making it an entertainment complex," said Tammy Vasquez, Vice Mayor of the City of Treasure Island.

"They want us to make money. Golf is a way to make money. It needs to be marketed. It needs to be fixed up and it will draw both residents as well as our tourists," said Fanelli.

Fanelli wants to see the golf course stay.

"Every Tuesday morning we come here and play and then we go to lunch somewhere so we also you know go to lunch somewhere here in Treasure Island so that we we play here we pay here and then we go and we we you know go to a local establishment," said Fanelli.

The golf course and tennis center sustained damage after last year's storms, and now the Treasure Island City Commission is deciding whether or not to repair it, or consider other ideas for the property.

"In Treasure Island we need we need a place for entertainment. You know an outdoor venue because it's a beautiful area that piece of property is magnificent so we're really really excited about what the future potentially holds for it," said Vasquez.

Options include an amphitheater or a public venue for local markets.

"Definitely like an event space would be great for the area to do benefits or concerts or anything like that events for kids would be great for us to have," said Ceceilia McCue.

McCue grew up visiting Treasure Island and said she'd like to see part of the golf course remain, but also would like to see something new added to the island.

"Even just, I mean, for being a kid growing up around in the area till now and even like the three years that I've worked here it's definitely changed completely. Just taking everything down like the more local spots. There's just nobody here at night anymore and there's nothing bringing people to this side of the beach," said McCue.

Fanelli is against any new development on the property.

Treasure Bay is my backyard, literally and figuratively. Do any residents want something like that in our backyard, and I don't think there would be anybody who would say yes," said Fanelli.

The City Commission will discuss the future of Treasure Bay on Tuesday night.