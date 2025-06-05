One of the best things you can do here to protect yourself, your property, and your family is to know what flood zone you live in. All of us here in west central Florida live in some sort of flood zone, and understanding the risks associated with it is really important.

To find your flood zone, simply put your county or city into Google with the words flood zone. Most city and county government sites have flood maps you can view to see what zone you live in. Some maps are even interactive so you can zoom in and see the area populate with flood zones.

WATCH How to find your flood zone and understand your risk level

How to find your flood zone and understand your risk level

Flood zones have different code names, such as letters A or X. You might be wondering what those letters mean. Climate Check provides a chart that explains the risk level of each zone, helping you plan accordingly.

It's important to know that while many residents may live in Zone X, that zone is not a flood-free zone. Zone X is a low-risk zone. You can still see flooding if you live in Zone X.

Residents in Zone A or Zone V are at a high risk of flooding, with residents in Zone V living on the coast.

The National Flood Insurance Program showed that 40 percent of claims to the program came from outside high-risk flood zones. Many times, those claims come from Zone X.

Whether you are in Zone X or Zone V you should be prepared and reamin cautious because anyone could be affected by flooding from storms.