Polk County animal advocates demand urgent action on pet overpopulation crisis

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Animal advocates in Polk County are once again meeting with commissioners, pushing for change to address the county's animal overpopulation issue.

At a public meeting with Polk County commissioners, a member of the public asked, “when will our leadership acknowledge this growing crisis? How many cats must suffer? How many must starve or be euthanized before real action is taken?” during the public comments part of the meeting.

Several members of the public told leaders that they need to implement measures. Including trapping, neutering, vaccinating, and returning, or “TNVR.”

They say it humanely manages the county's cat population. Some people pleaded for there to be an “animal welfare advisory committee,” for programs to help owners spay and neuter their pets.

“Pet overpopulation is an issue,” the public said, “you now have over hundreds of residents requesting a low-cost comprehensive spay-neuter program, not just for the TNVR but also for residents. There are many senior citizens in our community, and, as stated previously, many of them struggle but still have pets. Maybe they got the pet and are now struggling and cannot see spending the money it takes to spay and neuter.”

County commissioners did not comment on the statements from the public. And as ABC Action News’ Chad Mills previously reported, 401 dogs and cats died in the Polk County animal control shelter for reasons not related to euthanasia. Additionally, 564 animals escaped from the shelter.

In a previous statement, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the shelter, told ABC Action News the animals are “loved and well-cared for.”