‘Glock Boys’ gang members in Tampa among 19 indicted in major Florida crime crackdown

TAMPA, Fla. — More than a dozen people are behind bars tonight, on charges related to drugs and gang violence.

This afternoon, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida joined the FBI, Tampa police and Lakeland police in a press conference to talk about two indictments that led to the arrests of 19 people.

"We are turning up the heat to crush violent crime and restore safety," said Matt Fodor, an FBI Agent in Tampa.

In Tampa, authorities arrested five members of a gang called the “Glock Boys,” also known as the “Glockies.”

They face charges including conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, as well as allegedly running a nationwide identity theft and fraud operation.

"Let me be absolutely clear, this kind of criminal behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Tampa," said Chief Lee Bercaw with the Tampa Police Department. "We will not allow gangs or anyone else to endanger the safety of our citizens."

Authorities said these charges stem from a feud with a rival gang known as “Robles Park,” which has been prosecuted in the past as well.

Back in July of 2020, shootouts took place at the Truth Lounge, and later, outside International Mall, injuring innocent bystanders.

Members of both gangs allegedly continued to retaliate, opening fire in public over the following weeks.

"This gang known as the 'Glockies' wreaked havoc on our community, showing a total disregard for those who live here," said Chief Bercaw.

Beyond the gun violence, prosecutors said the “Glock Boys” defrauded the public of nearly $2.9 million through a nationwide identity theft scheme.

The indictment claims they filed hundreds of fraudulent unemployment claims across the country.

"These are very intelligent, driven, well-organized individuals that are involved in significant financial fraud over a significant period of time, years," said Gregory Kehoe, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

The second indictment focuses on separate organizations involved with drug trafficking in Lakeland.

A large uptick in fentanyl-related deaths last year sparked an investigation that led to nine search warrants, 14 arrests, and eight federal complaints.

The indictment states that the 14 suspects distributed at least 400 grams of fentanyl, along with over 500 grams of meth, cocaine, and ecstasy.

"Some of the distribution was starting in the city at the hotel levels," said Captain Tye Thompson with the Lakeland Police Department.

Five of the suspects also face charges for possession of firearms as convicted felons.

"What we want to do by this is not only take these people and put them in jail, but disrupt the organization," said Kehoe. "That is an essential part of all this, disrupt the organization, take their money, take their property, take their drugs, take their guns and put them in jail. And when the next people come up, we will do the same thing."

Officials had one clear message: if you choose to participate in violent crimes, authorities will pursue you, catch you, and put you in jail.

Because of this, authorities said our streets are safer from gun violence and from drug overdoses.

They add that this is just the beginning, and they won't stop with these arrests.