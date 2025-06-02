National Hurricane Center expands potential tropical cyclone alerts to 72 hours

In 2017, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) began issuing a Potential Tropical Cyclone. While not yet classified as a tropical depression or storm, the PTC classification allows the NHC to issue advisories or warnings of the system's hazards it may bring to the coast, before it becomes a named or numbered storm.

A forecast track is also issued with a PTC, giving advanced notice to communities that may be impacted.

This year, the NHC announced it would issue PTC designations 72 hours out, instead of 48 hours. This will give even more prep time for systems that develop close to the coast.

