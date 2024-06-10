Hurricane season is here, so don't overlook your freshwater docks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — We've seen how storm surge can wipe out docks and piers in a flash. That can also happen inland and impact docks in thousands of lakes across Florida.

A local marine contractor, Larry Gohn, in Polk County, contacted ABC Action News to share some tips and tricks for surviving the storm.

"A dock can be worth $60K to $100K," Gohn said. "You want to protect your investment."

ABC Action News met Gohn at a new dock in Winter Haven. We got there before dawn to watch the sunrise over Lake Eloise.

"Sunrises are beautiful in the morning," Gohn said. "We see a lot of wildlife; we see things that move that don't move around during the daytime. We're already up in the morning, right before the sun comes up. It's just a beautiful part of the day."

Gohn said business is so good he has a waitlist with about a dozen people on it.

"We got 534 lakes in Polk County alone," Gohn said.

During past storms, Gohn said he's seen docks get ripped apart.

"If it's a big enough body of water, right, it can get turned up pretty quick," he said. "Waves for eight hours can have the dock take a beating, not just the dock, but the shoreline and a lot of erosion."

Gohn added that there are all kinds of bracing we can do to protect our docks.

"Once the water gets up enough, and if it's not bolted enough and braced enough, it just starts breaking apart and ends up over the neighbors' backyards."

Gohn said to remove a board or two at every pylon to let the water escape. Tie off your boat with all four corners and lift it up as high as possible out of the water. Open the windshield and remove the boat cover.

"You don't want anything that can catch the wind," Gohn said.

And, when it comes to insurance, Gohn has seen it all.

"Well, the waves are caused by wind. And there's always been a fight with insurance companies about some people realizing most people didn't get covered. And some did. And some got a little bit, some got more than they should have," Gohn said. "And it all depends on the water levels. If the water is up underneath these things, it's going to beat them up."

For a couple hundred bucks in wood braces, Gohn said it was worth it.

"I mean, it's not an expensive thing to do to save your investment," Gohn said.