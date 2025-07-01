Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area ahead of 4th of July

TAMPA, Fla. — Here is a list of all sandbag locations open across the area. We will update as we get information from county and city officials.
Anyone living in areas prone to flooding should consider stocking up on sandbags.
PASCO COUNTY
- Public Works Operations Center, 6132 Pine Hill Road, New Port Richey
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
- No information provided
MANATEE COUNTY
- No information provided
SARASOTA COUNTY
- City of North Port, 4970 City Hall Blvd. North Port
- City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice
- Venice Public Works, 1350 Ridgewood Ave., Venice
- South County Fleet Services, 4571 S.R. 776/Englewood Road, South Venice
- Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Venice
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Venice
POLK COUNTY
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
HERNANDO COUNTY
- Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill
- Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill (Enter through the service road between the park and Top Contenders Gymnastics, the sand is located at the end)
- Ridge Manor Community Center 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor
