Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area ahead of 4th of July

TAMPA, Fla. — Here is a list of all sandbag locations open across the area. We will update as we get information from county and city officials.

Anyone living in areas prone to flooding should consider stocking up on sandbags.

PASCO COUNTY

Public Works Operations Center, 6132 Pine Hill Road, New Port Richey

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

MANATEE COUNTY

SARASOTA COUNTY

City of North Port, 4970 City Hall Blvd. North Port

City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice

Venice Public Works, 1350 Ridgewood Ave., Venice

South County Fleet Services, 4571 S.R. 776/Englewood Road, South Venice

Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Venice

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Venice

POLK COUNTY

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

HERNANDO COUNTY

Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill

Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill (Enter through the service road between the park and Top Contenders Gymnastics, the sand is located at the end)

Ridge Manor Community Center 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor