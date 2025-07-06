Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parrish man hit, killed by pickup truck on U.S. 301: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Parrish pedestrian was killed in Manatee County on July 5 after he was hit by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 301, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 31-year-old old Wimauma man was driving the pickup truck southbound on U.S. 301 (State Road 43), south of Prosperity Lakes Boulevard at about 9:38 a.m.

The pedestrian was within the southbound lane of U.S. 301 when he was hit by the truck, FHP officials said.

He died at the scene, the report stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

