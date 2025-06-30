Sarasota man charged in $3M fraud scheme after 64 firearms, 10,421 rounds of ammo seized

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man has been charged with orchestrating a $3 million multi-county construction fraud scheme, officials announced Monday.

Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office stated Seth Bloom defrauded at least 13 victims across seven Florida counties.

During Bloom’s arrest and the execution of a search warrant on June 25, investigators said they seized 64 firearms, more than 10,421 rounds of ammunition, as well as computers, business records, and additional evidence linked to the fraud.

Bloom faces multiple felony charges. He is currently being held in the Sarasota County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.