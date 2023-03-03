It's a Good Morning to be in Seffner

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Seffner.

Armwood High School Collegiate Academy draws students from all over Hillsborough County

Armwood High School is well known for its collegiate academy, part of Hillsborough County's choice magnet program.

Students apply while still in 8th grade, then enter the program their freshman year.

In turn, they're also entering their freshman year at Hillsborough Community College.

Seffner woman turns property in boutique wedding venue

Just off I-4 in Seffner, you'll be welcomed to a beautiful wedding venue called Mill Pond Estate.

It's owned by Toni Miller, who also lives on the property surrounded by goats, horses and even a donkey.

Mille, her family and staff have put a lot of heart and hard work into the property, even using a fallen tree as a ceremony site.

Former circus workers, entertainers call Seffner home at Showpeople's Winter Quarters

If you travel U.S. 92 in Seffner, you may have passed right by the Showpeople's Winter Quarters.

It's a retirement park for entertainment workers, from circus to racecar workers.

The park is the only place of its kind in the world.

Hillsborough County hopes to connect military veterans to agriculture opportunities

A program at the Hillsborough County UF/IFAS extension office in Seffner hopes to connect military veterans to agriculture opportunities in the county.

With the Military Ag Tour, veterans and their spouses will get to see various types of farms.

They will get to tour a strawberry farm, plant nursery and even a tropical fish farm.

Equestrian Center in Seffner offers peaceful and spiritual escape

The Annwyn Equestrian Center is a place with a unique story behind it. The name has a special meaning, and not just for the person who built it.

“The meaning of it is when you enter through the gates, you will never be at a loss and always at an abundance,” explained Kathleen Peterson, a former marketing director.

Peterson thought this would be something she'd embrace later in life. That was until she saw this slice of land and knew what it could be.

Couple starts cake business out of their own kitchen

There's a husband and wife team living in Seffner that decided to go all in on a new business that is catching the attention and taste buds of family, friends, and neighbors throughout the community.

From cute animals to popular movies and even your favorite mouse, there isn’t a cake request that Elizabeth Smith can’t design.

“Everyone in the neighborhood started asking, ‘Hey can you do this,’ or ‘Can you do that,’ so I thought, ‘Ok, let me experiment,’” said Elizabeth.



Seffner's Kerby's Nursery marks 43 years in the community

Kerby's Nursery is a family business that started here in Seffner about 43 years ago.

Joey Bokor's in-law started the business, which began as a hobby. Now Bokor and his wife have taken on the family business.

Take a walk through the property, and you'll see a variety of plants, trees, and even vegetables. It doesn't matter if it's indoor or outdoor; they have just about everything.

'Check-mate': Seffner Elementary students learn how to play chess in new club

A newly created after-school club in Seffner is gaining a lot of interest.

Seffner Elementary teacher Cindy Rose learned to play chess as an adult. She immediately noticed the impacts it could have on kids.

"But it's so great for kids because it's algebraic thinking, problem-solving, planning ahead, which is really important for kids. We don't want kids to run up to the road to get a ball; we want to stop and think. And chess teaches that if I move a piece, and it gets captured, there's a consequence to my actions," explained Rose. "I've been teaching I was 25 years, and 19 of those, I've had chess clubs. So I've taught most of my career teaching chess to kids, and I find that they can learn at any age group."

Tampa-Radio Control Aircraft Club flies high in Seffner

"We're putting on a little show for you today," said Don Riek with the Tampa Radio-Control Aircraft Club.

We caught up with some members of the Tampa-Radio Control Aircraft Club at E.L. Bing Park in Seffner.

People of all ages are welcome to join here and enjoy the hobby of flying different aircraft.

Tampa Bay gets first dedicated drone park in Hillsborough County

Putting on special goggles, you can see what it looks like flying a drone through the obstacles at Mango Park.

Some of the racing drones that can be flown can reach speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.

“If you hit this one. Your drone is definitely broken. You’ve got to fix again,” said Tilly Koester.