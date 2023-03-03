'Check-mate': Seffner Elementary students learn how to play chess in new club

A newly created after-school club in Seffner is gaining a lot of interest.

Seffner Elementary teacher Cindy Rose learned to play chess as an adult. She immediately noticed the impacts it could have on kids.

"But it's so great for kids because it's algebraic thinking, problem-solving, planning ahead, which is really important for kids. We don't want kids to run up to the road to get a ball; we want to stop and think. And chess teaches that if I move a piece, and it gets captured, there's a consequence to my actions," explained Rose. "I've been teaching I was 25 years, and 19 of those, I've had chess clubs. So I've taught most of my career teaching chess to kids, and I find that they can learn at any age group."

Rose recently came to Seffner Elementary and created the after-school chess club.

Now, first through fifth graders are able to play and learn chess.

In turn, Rose said learning chess can also help the kids in other areas of school.

"It actually does increase scores, and so that's where a lot of kids, they get better because now with their algebraic thinking, math comes a little bit easier. It's coordinate grids on a chessboard. It's eight times eight is 64. You're learning your multiplication skills. There's a lot of things that go into chess that you don't realize actually can help them and other subjects," said Rose.

It's not just traditional chess either; Rose teaches students other versions of chess, like Pi and Solitaire.

Rose also wrote a book on chess, and uses it in the classroom. It comes with illustrations and fun instructions for any age.