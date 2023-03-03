Former circus workers, entertainers call Seffner home at Showpeople's Winter Quarters

If you travel U.S. 92 in Seffner, you may have passed right by the Showpeople's Winter Quarters.

It's a retirement park for entertainment workers, from circus to racecar workers.

The park is the only place of its kind in the world.

Most of the people who live here are on a fixed income and range from retired circus acts to those who worked behind the scenes.

It's a safe place for those to bring their equipment and animals after they leave showbiz.

There has always been a huge need for this type of space, and the Showpeople's Winter Quarters was actually thought of many, many years ago.

It wasn't until Father Jerry Hogan picked it back up and made it possible. Hogan was a well-known supporter of the circus. He's since passed away and has now been inducted into the Ringling Hall of Fame.

Lee Stevens, Exec. Dir. Showpeople's Winter Quarters said, "He was also inducted into the Ringling Ring of Fame and St. Armands Circle. So it's wonderful. And so we're continuing with his legacy. And we're making improvements and little bit every week. We keep making different things a little better for the tenants."

After the closure of Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey, some of the items were brought to the Quarters.

The train is now being converted into a community center for those who live here, as a place for them to watch movies, read books, etc.