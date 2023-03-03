Tampa-Radio Control Aircraft Club flies high in Seffner

"We're putting on a little show for you today," said Don Riek with the Tampa Radio-Control Aircraft Club.

We caught up with some members of the Tampa-Radio Control Aircraft Club at E.L. Bing Park in Seffner.

People of all ages are welcome to join here and enjoy the hobby of flying different aircraft.

Jason Richards

"We fly a lot of fixed-wing airplanes," explained Riek.

Members here are also members of the Academy of Model Aeronautics.

The sky is yours here. The more practice, the more tricks and different techniques you'll get to see.

"Spectators are always welcome. And as you know, if you have no experience, we can bring you out and do what we call a discovery flight. Which, which gives you a little bit of a taste of how it goes," explained Riek.

The group let ABC Action News producer Jillian Ramos try her hand at flying.

She said it's way harder than it looks but so much fun.

Club members are here just about every day of the week, and they will teach anyone who wants to try for themselves.

Click here to get in touch with them and see what they're about.

