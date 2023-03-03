Hillsborough County hopes to connect military veterans to agriculture opportunities

A program at the Hillsborough County UF/IFAS extension office in Seffner hopes to connect military veterans to agriculture opportunities in the county.

With the Military Ag Tour, veterans and their spouses will get to see various types of farms.

They will get to tour a strawberry farm, plant nursery and even a tropical fish farm.

The goal is to get veterans interested and connected to jobs or even start their own businesses.

Simon Bollin, Agribusiness Development Manager, said, "We've seen a lot of similar carryover from the military into agriculture, similar backgrounds, beliefs, and supporting America, one in defense and one in food security. So that is a great crossover between the military and in agriculture."

Stephanie Ramthon and her military husband have done the tour before. Together they own Tampa Bees.

"It's a really good community to be in because the people are close-knit, and they know each other, and they help each other out. And it kind of coincides with the military, too, because we're kind of the same way," said Ramthon.

The tour is coming up on March 24, and you do need to sign up. You can do so by clicking here.

You can see other ways the Extension office helps veterans by clicking here.