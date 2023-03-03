Equestrian Center in Seffner offers peaceful and spiritual escape

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Annwyn Equestrian Center is a place with a unique story behind it. The name has a special meaning, and not just for the person who built it.

“The meaning of it is when you enter through the gates, you will never be at a loss and always at an abundance,” explained Kathleen Peterson, a former marketing director.

Peterson thought this would be something she'd embrace later in life. That was until she saw this slice of land and knew what it could be.

“Everybody who’s ever been around horses knows that it’s a fever, and once you have it, you cannot get rid of it, and when you try, they always bring you back,” said Peterson.

ABC Action News joined Rhanna Hile, and her horse Yoshi, for a lesson with Peterson. Hile said Peterson is a great instructor. The focus on this day was dressage, which is a form of horse riding.

“It’s an Olympic sport - it’s like ballet, should look like the horse is dancing underneath of you,” explained Peterson.

And it’s true, ABC Action News spent hours out there, watching them cue the horses for these different movements. It is a delicate art, refined over years and years of practice.

“If they feel your stress, they know and tell you. If you’re calm, they show you the way to be a better person in life,” said Peterson.

