Couple starts cake business out of their own kitchen

SEFFNER, Fla. — There's a husband and wife team living in Seffner that decided to go all in on a new business that is catching the attention and taste buds of family, friends, and neighbors throughout the community.

From cute animals to popular movies and even your favorite mouse, there isn’t a cake request that Elizabeth Smith can’t design.

“Everyone in the neighborhood started asking, ‘Hey can you do this,’ or ‘Can you do that,’ so I thought, ‘Ok, let me experiment,’” said Elizabeth.

What started as just a hobby turned into a flourishing business during the pandemic. Elizabeth found herself baking upwards of eight cakes a week.

“Everyone was at home, everyone was on social media, so I’m baking, I’m posting pictures, ‘Where are you located,' 'Where can I come get this,’” said Elizabeth.

They call the business Baby Kakes Confectionery, and no, that’s not a misprint.

“When you look at the word cake everybody has the C; we wanted to be different and go with the K,” said husband Darrell Smith.

Darrell is in charge of the pies and deliveries.

“My favorite part would be delivering and seeing the smiling faces once they see the cakes,” said Darrell.

This duo said the designs are only half the process.

“You get the look and the taste. You look at it, looks good, put a fork in your mouth, it tastes good,” said Darrell.

Elizabeth has branched out to cupcakes, candy apples, chocolate-covered pretzels and strawberries.

“I started trying different flavors you normally wouldn’t see in a grocery store,” said Elizabeth.

The Smiths said that just knowing that their talents helped make a special occasion that much sweeter pushes them to only get better. They hope to move out of the kitchen and open their own brick-and-mortar in the near future.

“People love to eat. People love your cakes, so we’ll be fine,” said Darrell.

