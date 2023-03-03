Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Seffner woman turns property in boutique wedding venue

Mill Pond Estate
WFTS
Mill Pond Estate
Posted at 5:06 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 05:06:22-05

Just off I-4 in Seffner, you'll be welcomed to a beautiful wedding venue called Mill Pond Estate.

It's owned by Toni Miller, who also lives on the property surrounded by goats, horses and even a donkey.

Mille, her family and staff have put a lot of heart and hard work into the property, even using a fallen tree as a ceremony site.

But Miller never intended to use this space as a wedding venue.

"Yeah, it's kind of been a wild ride. I started out in marketing and advertising for about 18 years, and kind of wanted a little break from that. So got myself a couple of horses, a couple of goats, and needed somewhere to put them. And like I said, during COVID, people were like driving past the property like, wow, could we just have like a quick little ceremony here? And I was like, okay, they kind of just kept rolling out from there," explained Miller.

Today, she hosts about 20-30 weddings a year.

Miller is even growing a garden with specific types of flowers brides would love to have.

You can read more about Miller and the venue by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.