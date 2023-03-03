Seffner woman turns property in boutique wedding venue

Just off I-4 in Seffner, you'll be welcomed to a beautiful wedding venue called Mill Pond Estate.

It's owned by Toni Miller, who also lives on the property surrounded by goats, horses and even a donkey.

Mille, her family and staff have put a lot of heart and hard work into the property, even using a fallen tree as a ceremony site.

But Miller never intended to use this space as a wedding venue.

"Yeah, it's kind of been a wild ride. I started out in marketing and advertising for about 18 years, and kind of wanted a little break from that. So got myself a couple of horses, a couple of goats, and needed somewhere to put them. And like I said, during COVID, people were like driving past the property like, wow, could we just have like a quick little ceremony here? And I was like, okay, they kind of just kept rolling out from there," explained Miller.

Today, she hosts about 20-30 weddings a year.

Miller is even growing a garden with specific types of flowers brides would love to have.

