Seffner's Kerby's Nursery marks 43 years in the community

Kerby's Nursery is a family business that started here in Seffner about 43 years ago.

Joey Bokor's in-law started the business, which began as a hobby. Now Bokor and his wife have taken on the family business.

Take a walk through the property, and you'll see a variety of plants, trees, and even vegetables. It doesn't matter if it's indoor or outdoor; they have just about everything.

"So I guess I'd say at Kerby's, our mission is success, and that's to make gardeners successful with their plants, to make our team members successful in their careers, and then our community at large to be successful. We think gardening plays a huge role in that because getting out in the garden, it makes you a little happier, it makes you a little healthier. And it's a great way to just promote a great community to live in," explained Bokor.

In addition to classes and support for your garden, the nursery holds an annual Easter egg hunt and a pumpkin patch in the fall.

They have a landscaping seminar coming up on Saturday, February 25, and a new to Florida gardening seminar on March 4.

