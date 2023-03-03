Armwood High School Collegiate Academy draws students from all over Hillsborough County

Armwood High School is well known for its collegiate academy, part of Hillsborough County's choice magnet program.

Students apply while still in 8th grade, then enter the program their freshman year.

In turn, they're also entering their freshman year at Hillsborough Community College.

What makes Armwood's Collegiate Academy stand out from others— all the classes are done on the high school's campus.

This program also saves families about $20,000 in tuition and textbooks.

"But what we're doing is we're providing students with a rigorous experience right away. So they're learning how to advocate for themselves by communicating with their professors because we're not allowed to communicate on their behalf. They're real college students," Stacey Bruton, Magnet Lead of the Collegiate Academy, said. "So we're teaching them responsibility, advocacy, or helping them to be responsible citizens. They have to learn how to use different technology components. We get them ready to read a real college textbook and all the vocabulary that's in it."

Students will graduate from Armwood with an Associate's Degree from Hillsborough Community College.

These students also spend time volunteering in the community through the key club.

Applications for this program will open in March. Click here to find out more or to apply.