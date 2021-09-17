It's a Good Morning to be in Oldsmar

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Oldsmar.

Complete Coverage: GMTB Local Spotlight

Wacky World Studios in Oldsmar designs wild themed environments for hospitals, churches all over US

There are giant bugs on a bench and a bear standing sentry.

An artist carefully, colorfully paints a dinosaur tail, while a deep-sea diver tangles with a giant squid.

Welcome to Wacky World Studios, a design firm in Oldsmar that creates themed environments for children all over the country.

Oldsmar Historical Society preserves city's past

If you want a look at what Oldsmar used to be, make a stop at the Oldsmar Historical Society.

A small portion of an old bank in Downtown Oldsmar is home to a lot of the city's past.

Ransom Eli Olds, the founder of the Oldsmobile, came to the area in the early 1900s.

Community grows fruits, vegetables at Oldsmar garden

In Oldsmar's Bicentennial Park, you'll find pickleball courts, tennis courts and the Oldsmar Community Garden.

The non-profit is getting ready to celebrate 10 years in the community.

Right now, they have about 43 beds, 30 members and plenty of space to grow just about anything.

'Everything you didn't know you needed' is at the Oldsmar Flea Market

Its sign shines big over Tampa Road in Oldsmar.

The Oldsmar Flea Market has called this area home for more than 40 years.

"We have about 300 vendors, you can find anything from produce to odds and all different kind of array of things. There's pretty much anything you could ever ask for here," explained Sheila Bowen with the Oldsmar Flea Market.

Oldsmar ice rink seeing increase in participants after Bolts win Stanley Cup back-to-back

Oldsmar's home to one of the area's first twin ice rinks at Tampa Bay Skating Academy.

For years, hockey and figure skaters have called the Academy home.

They teach kids as young as three to skate and adults, too.

City dubbed 'Boltsmar' after outdoor hockey rink

"Boltsmar" is home to one of the outdoor hockey rinks in Tamp Bay, thanks to a partnership between the city and the Tampa Bay Lightning foundation.

The rink is at the Oldsmar Sports Complex, in between Tampa and Curlew roads.

Oldsmar BMX track on schedule to be finished in the spring

Oldsmar is home to a large Supercross BMX track at the Oldsmar Sports Complex.

Right now, it's currently under construction. It closed about two years ago because of safety issues.

However, when it is up and running, the city says it draws in thousands of people every year.

Oldsmar Cares gives back to the community

Oldsmar stretches about 10 miles and is home to about 13,000 people.

Inside the small town, you'll find the all-volunteer non-profit Oldsmar Cares.

The organization makes sure everyone inside the city and nearby communities have everything they could need.

Oldsmar's Veterans Memorial Park honors local vets

Oldsmar's Veterans Memorial Park recognizes local veterans.

"We see a lot of veterans on a daily basis whether they’re enjoying the gazebos, the waterfront view or walking around to memorialize the others who are here," said Chip Potts the director of leisure services for the City of Oldsmar.

"It’s so important for our city to recognize our veterans because they are the reason we have our freedoms and can do what we’re able to do. And this is just a little bit of what Oldsmar is able to do to recognize those veterans who are around," Potts added.

Oldsmar theater group making a comeback thanks to local dance teacher

There’s a chance you may see an ogre, donkey or princess wandering around R.E. Olds Park next month. However, it has nothing to do with Halloween. It’s actually part of an ongoing revival of an Oldsmar youth theater group.

The Oldsmar Library is supposed to be a quiet place, but not on Monday nights, that’s when students from the Opal Theatre turn up the volume.

Oldsmar Cardio Drumming is a rockin' & rollin' way for all ages to get good exercise

Coach Courtney Spoolstra is rockin' out to Eddy Grant's "Electric Avenue."

And she's not alone.

In front of her, dozens of women of all ages, some sitting, some standing, some dancing, are matching her every move.

They all have professional grade drumsticks and they're all banging along to the big beat on exercise balls and having the time of their lives.

Report: Oldsmar water hack came after city computer visited compromised website

An Oldsmar city computer reportedly visited a website hosting malicious code that targeted water utilities in the hours leading up to the city’s water treatment plan being hacked, a new report from the security firm Dragos said.

The Oldsmar water hack saw someone try to poison the water supply with lye, but it was discovered before any damage could be done. While the website ultimately didn’t play a role in the hack of the water supply system in Oldsmar, Dragos said the overall incident shined a light on IT security in the infrastructure in the United States.

