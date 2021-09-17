Oldsmar ice rink seeing increase in participants after Bolts win Stanley Cup back-to-back

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Oldsmar's home to one of the area's first twin ice rinks at Tampa Bay Skating Academy.

For years, hockey and figure skaters have called the Academy home.

They teach kids as young as three to skate and adults, too.

Of course, with the Tampa Bay Lightning winning two Stanley Cups back to back, the rink is feeling the positive effect of that.

"Our numbers have tremendously increased. We went from having a smaller learn-to-skate program to a very big learn-to-skate program. Fall is hockey season. So our fall in-house league is double what it was last year, which is a good thing. Tampa Bay Lightning Jr. Lightning have 15 teams this year. So they've doubled in size as well," said Lauren Johnston, GM of TBSA Oldsmar.

They don't just offer lessons or leagues, they also have public skate and birthday parties.

