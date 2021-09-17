'Everything you didn't know you needed' is at the Oldsmar Flea Market

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Its sign shines big over Tampa Road in Oldsmar.

The Oldsmar Flea Market has called this area home for more than 40 years.

"We have about 300 vendors, you can find anything from produce to odds and all different kind of array of things. There's pretty much anything you could ever ask for here," explained Sheila Bowen with the Oldsmar Flea Market.

You can take a walk through the market and find all kinds of things, new and used. It's open rain or shine.

Mic Goossen with the Oldsmar Flea Market said, "We have a medium. We have all kinds of artists. We have wood artists, metal artists, resin artists. We have cell phone accessories, we have a specialty grocery store. We have a kitchen store, we have antiques and collectibles. We have everything that you didn't know you needed."

The Oldsmar Flea Market is open Wednesday- Sunday but there are limited vendors and hours during the week.

On weekends during the busy season though, you can expect to find about 10,000 people come through the market.

Starting in October, a circus will be out front of it.

