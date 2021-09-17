Oldsmar BMX track on schedule to be finished in the spring

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Oldsmar is home to a large Supercross BMX track at the Oldsmar Sports Complex.

Right now, it's currently under construction. It closed about two years ago because of safety issues.

However, when it is up and running, the city says it draws in thousands of people every year.

"So when you think about sports, tourism and the importance of that to Tampa Bay, it's huge. So this is part of that collection of the inventory of sports facilities," Felicia Donnelly, Oldsmar Assistant City Manager said. "So when we host a national event, which we host one event annually, that event will bring 2,800 room nights and brings about 4,500 participants and visitors to our area."

Donnelly said the track is on target to open by the spring.

"So in addition to being this international destination that puts Oldsmar on the map. It is really important for our local riders. BMX is a huge sport. So, people who ride you know, you gain confidence and leadership and teamwork and resiliency because you're going to fall probably right so you actually have to get back up. And the year prior to closing we were analyzing about 4000 visits to the track."