City dubbed 'Boltsmar' after outdoor hockey rink

OLDSMAR, Fla. — "Boltsmar" is home to one of the outdoor hockey rinks in Tamp Bay, thanks to a partnership between the city and the Tampa Bay Lightning foundation.

The rink is at the Oldsmar Sports Complex, in between Tampa and Curlew roads.

It's an opportunity for kids and adults to learn to play outdoor hockey.

"I'll tell you the best benefit that we received out of this was the relationship with the Lightning. They're amazing in the community," Alan Braithwaite, Oldsmar City Manager said. "And part of that commitment was not only financial, they agreed they would help us run leagues, they perform, they bring players and alumni, they do clinics."

The youth hockey development programs began this week. Click here for more information on the rink.