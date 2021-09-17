Community grows fruits, vegetables at Oldsmar garden

OLDSMAR, Fla. — In Oldsmar's Bicentennial Park, you'll find pickleball courts, tennis courts and the Oldsmar Community Garden.

The non-profit is getting ready to celebrate 10 years in the community.

Right now, they have about 43 beds, 30 members and plenty of space to grow just about anything.

Garden President Rachel Marshall said she spends a lot of time weeding and growing plants here.

"I encourage people to come out and garden and take their worries away from the home and step back from the TV set. It's like therapy. You don't have to pay for a therapist just come up to our garden," explained Marshall.

There is a small fee to use the garden, residents and non-residents are invited.

The garden has some unique items, too. A bio-digester is on-site which helps reduce the carbon footprint by managing food waste and turning it into fertilizer. There is also composting and a greenhouse.

