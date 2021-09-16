Wacky World Studios in Oldsmar designs wild themed environments for hospitals, churches all over US

OLDSMAR, Fla. — There are giant bugs on a bench and a bear standing sentry.

An artist carefully, colorfully paints a dinosaur tail, while a deep-sea diver tangles with a giant squid.

Welcome to Wacky World Studios, a design firm in Oldsmar that creates themed environments for children all over the country.

"Our clients are churches, hospitals, and a lot of those places can be scary for kids," says Steven Walker, a former Disney talent who's now art director at Wacky World. "So we make them feel at home like they're in a safe comfortable place to be."

(Want to do some "Sketching With Steven"? WATCH THIS!)

From the outside, Wacky World is just another office in a bland Oldsmar corporate park. But inside, it looks like a Pixar playground, with offices designed like wilderness cabins.

Imagination rules here. They can dream it and build it, craftsmen of all trades and talents carving and painting foam, wiring up animatronics.

Wacky World works within a client's budget, but their flights of creative fancy have no limitations.

"When I'm driving to work on Monday, and I see cars next to me with all these grumpy drivers, I'm actually happy," says Wacky World GM Karen Johnson. "I get to come work here!"

