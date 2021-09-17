Oldsmar's Veterans Memorial Park honors local vets

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Oldsmar's Veterans Memorial Park recognizes local veterans.

"We see a lot of veterans on a daily basis whether they’re enjoying the gazebos, the waterfront view or walking around to memorialize the others who are here," said Chip Potts the director of leisure services for the City of Oldsmar.

"It’s so important for our city to recognize our veterans because they are the reason we have our freedoms and can do what we’re able to do. And this is just a little bit of what Oldsmar is able to do to recognize those veterans who are around," Potts added.

The park is six acres and is situated along the shoreline of upper Tampa Bay. It has a Veterans Memorial Wall at the entrance that currently lists 636 names.

Veterans who are Oldsmar residents can apply for free to be recognized for their service and have their name added to the wall.

The city was named an official Purple Heart city in 2014. The purpose of which is to honor and remember military personnel wounded or killed in combat. The Purple Heart monument at Veteran's Memorial Park was unveiled two years ago.

Oldsmar is the second city in Pinellas County honored with the distinction.