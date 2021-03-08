Oldsmar Cardio Drumming is a rockin' & rollin' way for all ages to get good exercise

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Coach Courtney Spoolstra is rockin' out to Eddy Grant's "Electric Avenue."

And she's not alone.

In front of her, dozens of women of all ages, some sitting, some standing, some dancing, are matching her every move.

They all have professional grade drumsticks and they're all banging along to the big beat on exercise balls and having the time of their lives.

"I personally do not like working out," says Coach Courtney. "But I've been able to lose 40 pounds doing this and I've kept it off for three years."

Oldsmar Cardio Drumming is a great way for people of all ages and abilities to have fun, rock out to classic tunes, and get much-needed exercise.

The hits and the moves -- banging, dancing, smiling -- keep on coming. From "We Will Rock You" to "Jukebox Hero."

"If you're looking to get rid of negativity, stress, anxiety, you're going to love cardio drumming," says Coach Courtney. "Any age can do this. Our youngest is a teenager, our oldest are in their 80s. Men. Women. Injured. Not injured. We cater this class to you."

Your first class is free at Oldsmar Cardio Drumming. All ages and abilities are welcome.

On a warm, loving side note: the drummers recently decided to band together and give back. They raised $1,000 for the family of fallen Pinellas County Deputy Sheriff Michael Magli.