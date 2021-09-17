Watch
Oldsmar Cares gives back to the community

Oldsmar Cares
Posted at 4:57 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 04:57:00-04

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Oldsmar stretches about 10 miles and is home to about 13,000 people.

Inside the small town, you'll find the all-volunteer non-profit Oldsmar Cares.

The organization makes sure everyone inside the city and nearby communities have everything they could need.

From food and clothes to electricity and a job, these hardworking volunteers are here.

"So Oldsmar Cares has seen an increased need since the pandemic, we actually partnered with the city of Oldsmar during the pandemic to offer us assistance to our elderly that couldn't get out," Michelle Baldwin with Oldsmar Cares said. "So we offered the ability to deliver their groceries to them."

The non-profit accepts food and clothing donations. You can read more about their efforts by clicking here.

